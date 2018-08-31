Holmes Student Charged After Making Active Shooter Comments

MGN Online

Ponce De Leon, Fla. - Holmes County Sheriff's deputies charged a Ponce de Leon High School student after he allegedly made repeated comments regarding actions he would take “if he were an active shooter.”

Following the incident, which took place late in the school day on Thursday, a deputy spoke with the student who admitted making the statements and said he was “just joking,” officials wrote in a news release.

The student was advised of the seriousness of his comments and was subsequently banned from school grounds by school administrators until all investigations by the school system could be completed.

The student was charged with disruption of school function.