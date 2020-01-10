LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Holmes schools on ‘high security’ as deputies search for suspect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mitchell David Holland

Update: The suspect has been caught and is in custody.

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County schools are on ‘high security while Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect in the Ponce de Leon area, deputies wrote in a news release.

Mitchell David Holland, 36, of Panama City approached the victim at their Ponce de Leon Springs Road home and an altercation ensued, deputies wrote. They added that Holland attempted to stab the victim.

Holland then ran away. He is described as a white male, about 5’10”, last seen wearing a black leather jacket, deputies wrote.

“Out of an abundance of caution, both Ponce de Leon High School and Ponce de Leon Elementary School have been placed on high security by the Holmes County School District,” deputies wrote.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

HBA Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "HBA Program"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Big Game Bound: Ravens first playoff match

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Game Bound: Ravens first playoff match"

Zoo World collecting donations for Australia fire relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo World collecting donations for Australia fire relief"

Workforce development professionals meet to discuss rebuilding the workforce after disaster

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workforce development professionals meet to discuss rebuilding the workforce after disaster"

New PCB City Manager

Thumbnail for the video titled "New PCB City Manager"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.