Holmes schools on ‘high security’ as deputies search for suspect

Update: The suspect has been caught and is in custody.

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County schools are on ‘high security while Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect in the Ponce de Leon area, deputies wrote in a news release.

Mitchell David Holland, 36, of Panama City approached the victim at their Ponce de Leon Springs Road home and an altercation ensued, deputies wrote. They added that Holland attempted to stab the victim.

Holland then ran away. He is described as a white male, about 5’10”, last seen wearing a black leather jacket, deputies wrote.

“Out of an abundance of caution, both Ponce de Leon High School and Ponce de Leon Elementary School have been placed on high security by the Holmes County School District,” deputies wrote.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.