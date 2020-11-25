Holmes deputies searching for armed burglary suspect

Wesley Curry

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Cottondale man after he allegedly stole more $3,000 worth of property from a home on Old Mill Road earlier this year.

During the course of the investigation, deputies were able to identify 19-year-old Wesley Shayne Curry as the suspect in the armed burgley. Detectives said Curry took tools, firearms, and electronics.

Curry is charged with armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm. He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, 6’1” in height and weighing approximately 170lbs.

Anyone with any information on Curry’s whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.

