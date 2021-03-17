Young children recovering from serious injuries after Holmes County car crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley family is recovering after a car crash in Holmes County on Saturday afternoon sent multiple children to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two young boys, 7 year-old Corey Hanner and his brother, 9 year-old Cayden, were flown to a hospital in Pensacola with multiple spinal fractures and other injuries following the crash.

“I was a nervous wreck when I got the phone call,” recalled their mother, Jennifer Kulkusky. “I was getting off work, dropping my sister off so I just tried to fly out to where they were.”

She said it’s been a life-changing situation.

“It’s been terrible,” she said. “I’m just not all here right now.”

Her brother, Justin Kulkusky, has been with her and the boys in Pensacola helping to care for them.

“It’s been a whirlwind for sure,” he said. “They’re improving every day but it’s still hard to see them in this condition.”

Both boys suffered multiple spinal fractures and internal bleeding. While Cayden has since regained consciousness, his younger brother Corey remains intubated; He’s also lost movement in his left leg and arm.

“They’re hoping that over time that heals,” Kulkusky said. “He’s doing better but they’re still critical.”

They said the boys are fun-loving and loved by many, also big fans of Spiderman and Superman. Throughout the week, they’ve persevered through the pain as best as they can. “They are so inspiring, and brave and strong,” Kulkusky said. “It’s insane how well they’re taking this.”

He said that Corey, while intubated, is aware, giving thumbs up to let his family know he’s okay. Cayden has smiled in the worst of circumstances.

“In extreme pain, he’s just hanging out and really not complaining of anything,” Kulkusky said.

In the meantime, all their lives have taken a turn down a new and difficult road.

“My sister’s not going to be able to work, she’s going to be involved with the recovery of these children for months and months,” Justin said.

They said they’re willing to do whatever it takes to get their boys back to health, and they’re asking people to pray for the others involved in the accident.

Click here to be redirected to the Kulkusky’s GoFundMe page set up to help with the boys’ medical expenses.