Westville man falsely files a police report after accidentally shooting himself

WESTVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Westville man is facing charges after falsely filing a police report after accidentally shooting himself in the leg on Tuesday.

Gordon Ray Wood, 28, told deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office that he and his girlfriend were at the boat ramp on Vaughn Dead River Lane when two black men pulled up in a car and tried to rob them. Wood said one of the men had a gun and shot him in the leg.

During an investigation, investigators said that there were certain aspects of the case as well as a lack of physical evidence to support Wood’s report, which did not add up.

Investigators took both Wood’s and his girlfriend’s phones and found evidence of criminal activity on them. They also found photos taken days prior of Wood holding a gun similar to the one he described being shot with.

Wood confessed to shooting himself before throwing the gun in the river. He is being charged with making a false report to law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

Other charges are pending.