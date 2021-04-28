Vortex Springs Blues Festival begins April 30

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) – If you’re a fan of blues music, the first annual Vortex Springs Blues Festival is the place to be starting Friday, April 30.

The event will feature multiple live performances including Kelly Poole and the Swingset, Bad Brad & Sipsey Slims, Ghost Town Blues Band, Bridget Kelly Band and Johnny Barbato & the Lucky Doggs.

The festival runs from Friday, April 30 to Sunday, May 2 at Vortex Springs (1417 Vortex Springs Lane).

A one day pass is $40, a two day pass is $75 and a three day pass is $100.

Tickets are available here or can be purchased at the gate when you arrive.

For more information, watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.