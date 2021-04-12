UPDATE: Human remains found in Holmes Co. believed to be tied to missing person’s case out of Alabama

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – News 13 is learning more about the human remains found in Westville on April 8.

Holmes County deputies recover body

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said investigators with the Geneva Police Department in Alabama reached out to their office about a missing person from Geneva being buried in Holmes county.

Tate said HCSO investigators obtained a search warrant for a tract of land off Peak Road in Westville and with the help from multiple agencies, including cadaver dogs, located a grave containing human remains the evening of April 9.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement excavated the remains which were then turned over the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Geneva Police Department is the lead agency on this case and will hold a news conference Monday afternoon.

