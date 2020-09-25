Two men arrested for burglary in Bonifay

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – On September 24th the Bonifay Police Department carried out a search warrant at 802-A highway 90 west in relation to recent burglaries and thefts perpetrated at local business’s in the area.

The residence belonged to 22-year-old Riley Reid and according to the Bonifay Police, they recovering thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

Reid was charged with dealing in stolen property and felony possession of ammunition.

In addition to Reid, 27-year-old Brandon Lee Thomas of Carryville was arrested on September 23 in connection with the burglaries.

Thomas was charged with burglary, grand theft auto, and violation of state probation.

Both men are being held at the Holmes County Jail awaiting their first court appearance.

The Bonifay Police Department are asking anyone with information relating to this case to contact them at 850-547-3661 or the nearest law enforcement agency.