Student arrested, misses graduation after bringing firearm to grad practice

The Holmes County Times Advertiser contributed to this report.

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One member of the Holmes County High School Class of 2021 missed graduation Tuesday night after being arrested for bringing a firearm with him to graduation practice earlier that day.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, parents reached out to deputies to tell them their kids witnessed fellow classmate Caleb Sherrouse, 18, with a gun tucked into his waist band during graduation practice, which was held on school property.

Law enforcement and school officials then subsequently received a video which showed what appeared to be Sherrouse loading a magazine into the firearm.

According to the arrest report, when deputies questioned him about the gun, he admitted to having it, but said he didn’t realize it until he was sitting down at practice.

He told deputies he was going fishing after practice and he forgot to take the gun off.

Sherrouse was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.