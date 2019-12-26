Man killed in Holmes County crash

Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man died Wednesday afternoon after a car accident in Holmes County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Mustang driven by a man from Enterprise, Alabama was traveling north on State Road 79 when he passed in a no passing zone.

The man’s car hit two vehicles heading southbound- a GMC and a Toyota. The driver of the Mustang was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected when his car overturned multiple times. He died from his injuries, and his name has not yet been released.

The GMC driver was not injured, but the driver and a passenger in the Toyota were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

