Lucky Puppy Rescue hopes for community support at fundraising event

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Lucky Puppy Rescue out of Bonifay is getting ready to hold their biggest fundraiser of the year, and they’re hoping that this year’s event raises more money than ever before.

Their annual “Spay-ghetti” Luncheon will be held on Saturday, March 13th, at the Wicked Wheel in Panama City Beach. The event raises money for the rescue to carry out their biggest mission, which is to make sure dogs are spayed and neutered to prevent the overcrowding issues they’ve seen more and more.

“They don’t stop coming in,” said LPR’s Director, Teri Mattson. “They keep coming in and so we continue to hustle and we keep thinking there might be some relief but so far we haven’t seen it.”

She said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping up with the intake has been harder than ever, with fewer volunteers able to help and less people coming to adopt.

“We sometimes have here anywhere from 50 to over 100 puppies at a time,” said Niki Beagell, a staff member at the rescue.

“It’s all been pretty much a circus until we can get stable again,” said Mattson.

She said she hopes COVID-19 doesn’t stop people from coming to the outdoor fundraiser, which also helps the shelter provide food, bedding and vaccines for the animals they care for.

This year’s “Spay-ghetti” Luncheon will be held at the Wicked Wheel in Panama City Beach on Saturday, March 13th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

It will feature a silent auction, raffle, and other activities for the family like a coloring station for kids, and a chance to “adopt” a stuffed animal. Dogs from the shelter will also be available to see, with adoption applications being collected on-site.

There will be more than $14 thousand in prizes to give away, with all proceeds going toward Lucky Puppy Rescue.

“We appreciate the community that has pitched in even in hard times,” Mattson said.

To stay up to date on the latest for the event, click here to be redirected to LPR’s Facebook page.