Lucky Puppy Rescue births record number of puppies over holiday weekend

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lucky Puppy Rescue (LPR) welcomed a special delivery over the weekend, as dozens of puppies were born during the holiday.

“It’s a lucky puppy record,” said rescue volunteer, Dawn Paley. “We are just 100 percent overloaded with puppies.”

On Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, two pregnant dogs at the rescue delivered their puppies, one of them having sixteen at once; it’s the largest litter the rescue has ever seen.

“It was a long, long, hard day but she’s doing very well and recuperating,” said LPR Founder, Teri Mattson.

The puppies join dozens of other pups and adult dogs at the rescue, all in need of their forever homes. Mattson said while it is a joyous occasion, it’s a lot more than wagging tails and sloppy kisses.

“It’s certainly exciting and it’s a blessing for sure, but it’s a big responsibility and it’s a long term responsibility,” she said.

Each dog requires thousands of dollars of food, veterinary care, supplies and housing, a well as attention and care from willing volunteers.

“We can use a little bit of everything,” Paley said. “There’s a whole lot of things for volunteers to do and you can do it socially distanced, a lot of it is outside, so there’s a lot that you can do during the pandemic and still stay safe.”

Mattson said any bit of help from the community is appreciated, whether it be through monetary or supply donations, or through volunteering. However, she said the best way the community can help is by spaying and neutering their pets.

“If you have a dog that’s not spayed or in heat, if you could give us a call we can point you to some resources to spay her before she ends up pregnant and you’re unable to care for those dogs and adds more to a population that’s already overfull,” Mattson said.

For more information on the rescue and how you can help support their efforts, click here.

You can also find updates on the Christmas puppies through the organization’s Facebook Page.