Holmes County pursuit leads to arrest and seizure of trafficking amount of methamphetamine

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday night, an officer with the Bonifay Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, the driver, later identified at Prince Qwalter Leondre Douglas of Vernon, Fla., accelerated and began driving aggressively to flee from the officer. The officer pursued Douglas, 30, starting on US Highway 90 near the Bonifay city limits and ended near Memorial Field after the driver stopped on McGee Road.

While in pursuit, Douglas threw what was later identified as drugs and drug paraphernalia out the driver side window.

Douglas was arrested for fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, two counts of tampering with evidence, sale/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, including over 14 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine (the legal trafficking amount) possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections website, Douglas has served several sentences for similar drug-related charges. Most recently, he had been released in February of 2019 after having served a two-year and nine-month sentence for similar charges, according to the website.