Holmes County students, staff quarantine after positive cases of COVID-19 on campus

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to the Holmes District School Board, the district is experiencing their first on campus positive cases of COVID-19.

School started back August 24.

Officials wrote on their Facebook page Monday that the cases have been reported to the Department of Health and Department of Education and all parents involved have been contacted.

The Facebook post was published Monday, Aug 31.

Officials said to date, there are 31 students and three employees who are quarantining due to exposure, whether they were exposed at school or home.

Students who are asked to quarantine will have the option to move to the Innovative Learning platform for their instruction and families involved in this situation have been given that information.