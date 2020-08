HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The missing teen has been located.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office seeks runaway teen

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a Holmes County teen, 15-year-old Kamryn Helm, who last seen at her home on Will Lee Road on Saturday evening.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the HCSO at 850-547-3681.