Holmes County Sheriff’s Office looking for mother, baby

UPDATE 12:21 p.m. – Josey and her baby have been located and are safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Original story:

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a mother and infant to assure their well-being.

HCSO says Jordan Josey, 19, was least seen leaving her mother’s home in Bonifay December 2. Family members say she and her two-month-old daughter left on foot and were later picked up by a vehicle near Boswell Road.

Josey is described as having long, wavy burgundy/brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’3” in height, weighs about 130 lbs and was last seen wearing a pair of blue shorts and a pink crop top layered over a black tank top.

If you have information on where Josey and her daughter might be, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-547-3681, option 1.