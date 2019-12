BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB)--Thanksgiving is all about giving and that certainly was the goal of the Holmes County Sheriff's Office and First United Methodist Church Tuesday morning. The two groups partnering up for the third year in a row to drive around and surprise families with free Thanksgiving meals.

"I know a lot of organizations in the county give back, churches and different organizations and basically we just want to do our part, the Sheriff's Office is trying to help out during Thanksgiving," said Sheriff John Tate.

Deputies and church volunteers from First United Methodist Church packed up their trucks and traveled from county line to county line.