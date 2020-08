WESTVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Westville man is facing charges after falsely filing a police report after accidentally shooting himself in the leg on Tuesday.

Gordon Ray Wood, 28, told deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff's Office that he and his girlfriend were at the boat ramp on Vaughn Dead River Lane when two black men pulled up in a car and tried to rob them. Wood said one of the men had a gun and shot him in the leg.