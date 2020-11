PONCE DE LEON — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Ponce de Leon man Saturday for soliciting a child.

Vernon Lee, 64, contacted a child via social media, which Lee believed to be a 15-year-old girl at the time.

Lee then sent sexually explicit messages and talked about meeting with the girl at a hotel, stating he would bring alcohol.

Lee was arrested and charged with using a computer service to solicit a child.