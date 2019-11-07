Holmes County K-9s receive generous donation for ballistic vests

HCSO Deputy Jeremy Abbott and K-9 Highway (Courtesy: Holmes Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Bonifay Police Sgt. Jody Long and K-9 Czar (Courtesy: Holmes Co. Sheriff’s Office)

HCSO Deputy Rick Luckey and K-9 Bailey (Courtesy: Holmes Co. Sheriff’s Office)

HCSO Deputy Wade Strickland and K-9 Lasso (Courtesy: Holmes Co. Sheriff’s Office)

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — K-9s with the Bonifay Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are now better protected, thanks to the generosity of a Bonifay resident.

Gordon Clement recently donated $1,500 to outfit every K-9 in both agencies with a ballistic vest.

He is a retired battalion chief and says he’s always hated the thought of K-9s having to go into dangerous situations without protection.

Sheriff John Tate and Police Chief Chris Wells each expressing gratitude on behalf of the K-9s and their handlers.

“We are very appreciative of Mr. Clements’ generosity with his gift to both agencies for protection of our K-9s,” said Chief Wells.

“These vests not only add a layer of protection; they also give their handlers peace of mind,” said Sheriff Tate. “To them, their K-9 is their partner and family member. Anything we can do to support that K-9’s safety, we want to do, and Mr. Clement has helped make that happen.”