Holmes county hospital to offer drive thru COVID-19 testing to “all interested”

Holmes County
FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Doctors Memorial Hospital will soon begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing to anyone who is interested.

Hospital staff said there are people who are mildly symptomatic or aymptomatic and have no idea they’re a carrier of coronavirus.

“It would be helpful to quarantine the carriers,” said Dr. Ata Ulhaq.

He said he and his partners at the hospital have been working diligently to see how they can be ahead of the ballgame.

The drive-thru testing at the hospital will begin Tuesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s scheduled for the same times April 15 and 16 as well.

Lab Director Tony Whisonent said they stocked up on swabs and test kits and no patient will be asked to provide payment for the test.

Individuals with insurance will be asked to provide that information so their insurance provider can be billed. For those who don’t have insurance, you’re encouraged to call the hospital’s hotline at 547-8000 and press one.

“If we can do this testing and save lives, we’ve done a good thing,” said Chief Operating Officer Rowan Anderson.

Hospital staff will call individuals with their results which are expected within five days.

