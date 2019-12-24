Holmes County dispatcher helps deliver baby

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 911 dispatcher, fire and EMS are being honored after assisting with delivering a baby Sunday morning.

According to a post from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called because her daughter was giving birth. 911 dispatcher Beth Edminson asked questions and helped the caller as EMS and Bonifay Fire-Rescue arrived on scene shortly after the delivery.

“Dispatcher Edminson, with a calming voice, guided a family through the delivery of their baby,” said Lt. Clint Smith, HCSO communications director. “After a quick delivery, she asked the family to clear the baby’s mouth of fluids, wrap the baby in a blanket, and to not cut the cord, all while reassuring the family that EMS was on the way. Edminson asked of the basic vitals of the baby (breathing and/or crying.) I would like to commend Dispatcher Edminson on a job well done.”

This is the ninth baby Holmes County EMS paramedic Tami Stafford has delivered in her EMS career. Stafford and others also visited the mom and baby in the hospital.

Bonifay Fire-Rescue says both mom and baby are doing well.