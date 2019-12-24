LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Live at 5:00

Holmes County dispatcher helps deliver baby

Holmes County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 911 dispatcher, fire and EMS are being honored after assisting with delivering a baby Sunday morning.

According to a post from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called because her daughter was giving birth. 911 dispatcher Beth Edminson asked questions and helped the caller as EMS and Bonifay Fire-Rescue arrived on scene shortly after the delivery.

“Dispatcher Edminson, with a calming voice, guided a family through the delivery of their baby,” said Lt. Clint Smith, HCSO communications director. “After a quick delivery, she asked the family to clear the baby’s mouth of fluids, wrap the baby in a blanket, and to not cut the cord, all while reassuring the family that EMS was on the way. Edminson asked of the basic vitals of the baby (breathing and/or crying.) I would like to commend Dispatcher Edminson on a job well done.”

This is the ninth baby Holmes County EMS paramedic Tami Stafford has delivered in her EMS career. Stafford and others also visited the mom and baby in the hospital.

Bonifay Fire-Rescue says both mom and baby are doing well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bear Creek Feline Center gets festive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bear Creek Feline Center gets festive"

The Grinch in Holmes County

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Grinch in Holmes County"

Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class"

Tracking Santa with Maj. Andrew Scott

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Santa with Maj. Andrew Scott"

Bozeman alumna signs with Peru State College

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bozeman alumna signs with Peru State College"

Tyndall and NORAD track Santa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyndall and NORAD track Santa"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.