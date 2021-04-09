Holmes County deputies recover body

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a location in northwest Holmes County after receiving information about a possible body being buried. 

Law enforcement officials recovered a body from the area off Peak Rd. late Friday afternoon.

FDLE Crime Scene investigators are also on scene, as are the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Police Department, and Alabama Bureau of Investigation. 

There is no danger to the public, but Sheriff John Tate asks that the public stay away from the area.

No additional details are being released at this time, but we will up you on this breaking story as soon as more information is available.

