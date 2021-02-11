Holmes County COVID-19 vaccine update

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Health Department is committed to providing the COVID-19 vaccines to each priority group as well as the general public as quickly as possible. At this time, COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered to residents age 65 and older. As of February 11, 2021, you can call 866-201-3925 to schedule an appointment or go to myvaccine.fl.gov. Drive-thru will be appointment only the week of February 15th.

Further immunizations will be scheduled after these initial dates as vaccine supply allows. Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 should wait at least 10 days after symptom onset before receiving the COVID vaccine. Individuals should not have had any anaphylactic reaction to a vaccine. Additionally, those individuals that have been prescribed immunosuppressive medications should check with their provider prior to receiving the vaccine. There is no charge for vaccine administration.

For the most up to date information on COVID-19 vaccination plan in Florida, please visit

http://floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida.

Following the initial distributions to residents age 65 and older, the health department will work to provide vaccines to additional priority groups. Any future updates on how residents will be able to receive the vaccine will be announced as soon as those plans become available. For more information, please contact (850) 547-8500.