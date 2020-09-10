Highspeed chase ends in arrest

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — A highspeed chase led to an arrest Tuesday after a Walton County man attempted to elude a traffic stop by a Holmes County deputy.

The man, identified as Jerry Lee Dupree, 49, of Red Bay, had an active Walton County warrant for violation of probation.

When stopped, Dupree ignored the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens, instead fleeing the scene on Highway 181C reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, according to a news release.

The chase crossed into Walton County heading south on Highway 81 and continuing on Mossy Bend Road. Dupree then drove into a wooded area, abandoned the vehicle, and fled on foot.

The Holmes and Walton Correctional Institutions’ K-9 units responded to the scene and located Dupree.

He was arrested and brought to the Walton County Jail.

Along with the existing warrant, Dupree was charged with fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license.