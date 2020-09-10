Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Highspeed chase ends in arrest

Holmes County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — A highspeed chase led to an arrest Tuesday after a Walton County man attempted to elude a traffic stop by a Holmes County deputy.

The man, identified as Jerry Lee Dupree, 49, of Red Bay, had an active Walton County warrant for violation of probation.

When stopped, Dupree ignored the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens, instead fleeing the scene on Highway 181C reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, according to a news release.

The chase crossed into Walton County heading south on Highway 81 and continuing on Mossy Bend Road. Dupree then drove into a wooded area, abandoned the vehicle, and fled on foot.

The Holmes and Walton Correctional Institutions’ K-9 units responded to the scene and located Dupree.

He was arrested and brought to the Walton County Jail.

Along with the existing warrant, Dupree was charged with fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class

Game day tailgating & food ideas with News 13 This Morning

Game day tailgating & food tips with News 13 This Morning

Telehealth services now offered at Vernon Middle School for students and staff

Crews to finish "23rd Street Flyover" by the morning

Hutchinson Beach Elementary students help kids "comeback" from storm damage

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the