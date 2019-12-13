Bonifay Fire-Rescue sets up Santa’s Mailbox

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bonifay kids should make their list and check it twice before visiting the city’s fire and police departments.

Santa Claus has a mailbox set up there, and this mailbox has a unique connection to the North Pole.

“One of our firefighters here in the fire department, Ben, he’s the postman here in town, so he’s the one that’s going to be delivering all the letters to Santa Claus for us,” Firefighter Jack Griffiths said. “Santa Claus will read the letters and try to make all the kids wishes come true.”

Letters can be dropped off until December 18 at the mailbox, located at

809 S. Waukesha Street.