Holmes County teen arrested on charge of threatening to conduct a mass shooting

Westville, Fla. — A Holmes County teen has been arrested after threatening on social media that he was going to conduct a “killing spree.”

The 15-year-old teen has been charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting after the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by several citizens that he had been making the threatening posts on his Instagram page.

In those posts, the teen claimed to be in possession of the explosive, Tannerite, and mentioned that he was “waiting to blow up a special house,” and “going on a killing spree.”

Through an investigation into his account, deputies were able to find images of a pistol, and photos of Tannerite and a magazine with bullets, as well as the threatening comments on the teen’s Instagram page.

He was then located and interviewed, and he admitted to posting the photos and the comments.

He has been taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Bay County.

According to HCSO officials, he had previously been out of the detention center and on an ankle monitor for an unrelated charge.