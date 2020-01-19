Holmes County teen arrested on charge of threatening to conduct a mass shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Westville, Fla. — A Holmes County teen has been arrested after threatening on social media that he was going to conduct a “killing spree.”

The 15-year-old teen has been charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting after the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by several citizens that he had been making the threatening posts on his Instagram page.

In those posts, the teen claimed to be in possession of the explosive, Tannerite, and mentioned that he was “waiting to blow up a special house,” and “going on a killing spree.”

Through an investigation into his account, deputies were able to find images of a pistol, and photos of Tannerite and a magazine with bullets, as well as the threatening comments on the teen’s Instagram page.

He was then located and interviewed, and he admitted to posting the photos and the comments.

He has been taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Bay County.

According to HCSO officials, he had previously been out of the detention center and on an ankle monitor for an unrelated charge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

ACURE March

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACURE March"

Tanker Truck Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tanker Truck Fire"

Night to Shine shopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Night to Shine shopping"

Food giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food giveaway"

HOPE Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "HOPE Project"

BCHS holds monthly low-cost shot clinic

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCHS holds monthly low-cost shot clinic"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.