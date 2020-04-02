HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The stolen vehicle was located as of 9 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the area of Messer Lane off 79.
Law enforcement is now looking for the suspect, who is believed to have taken off on foot in the same area.
Suspect is described as a white male wearing jeans, work boots, and a camp jacket.
A K-9 tracking team is en route to the scene.
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen car suspect
