Holmes County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen car suspect

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) -- When Brig. Gen. Patrice Melancon of Tyndall Air Force Base’s Program Management Office isn’t working on the plans for rebuilding Tyndall AFB, she’s using a long-time hobby to help build up VA hospitals around the country.

Melancon is sewing masks for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic to help them have as much protection as possible while working around hospital facilities.