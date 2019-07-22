Holmes County Sheriff’s Office finds two runaways

UPDATE: The juveniles have been found, according to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two runaway juveniles.

Deputies say 16-year-old Elanie Alday ran away from her Ponce de Leon home sometime between 9:30 p.m. and midnight July 19-20. She is believed to be with 15-year-old Alex Baker.

Deputies say the teens’ last known possible location was in the area of Highway 183 in Walton County.

If you have information on where the teenagers might be, you are asked to call the HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.

16-year-old Elanie Alday