Holmes County Sheriff’s Office launches new app

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office now has a new way to stay connected to the community.

The office announced on Saturday a phone application is now available to download.

The new app will offer access to arrests, events, and also important ‘how-to’ information such as applying for a 911 address, jail visitation and more.

There is also a form where residents may anonymously submit a tip about crime or suspicious activity.

Residents can also get push notifications in real-time for active situations.

“Working in partnership with the public plays a vital role in keeping Holmes County safe,” says Sheriff John Tate. “This app not only keeps us connected with the community and helps us pass along important information; it also allows citizens to share information back with us.”

Find the app in your App Store under Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. It is available for both Apple and Android devices.

