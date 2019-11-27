Holmes County residents receive free Thanksgiving meals

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB)–Thanksgiving is all about giving and that certainly was the goal of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and First United Methodist Church Tuesday morning. The two groups partnering up for the third year in a row to drive around and surprise families with free Thanksgiving meals.

“I know a lot of organizations in the county give back, churches and different organizations and basically we just want to do our part, the Sheriff’s Office is trying to help out during Thanksgiving,” said Sheriff John Tate.

Deputies and church volunteers from First United Methodist Church packed up their trucks and traveled from county line to county line.

“I’m just happy to be involved in it and be able to go with the Sheriff’s Department and try to find these folks and give it to them,” Sam Bruner, a church leader.

Each family got a knock on their door followed by free turkeys and boxes of donated foods.

“This has come from donations from citizens of the county and also from fundraisers put on through the Sheriff’s Office, ‘No Shave November and some of our gun classes,” Sheriff Tate said.

Their hard work helped out 35 low-income families.

“They’ve done a really good job because had it not been for the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Methodist Church, we probably wouldn’t even have Thanksgiving dinner,” said Tamara Moyer, a resident.

The Sheriff’s Office says giving back allows them to strengthen their bond with the community they serve.

“It’s good to go out there in a positive way and interact with them and show them that basically there’s other sides to law enforcement than just the law enforcement side,” Sheriff Tate said.

