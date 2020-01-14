Holmes County ranks in top 5 counties for clearance rate and decrease in crime

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County has one of the state’s largest decrease in crime and second-largest overall clearance rate in the state, according to a new report.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its Semi-Annual Uniform Crime Report, providing data on crime statistics for each county across the state.

As an agency, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office saw an 11.7 percent decrease in the crime index. Overall, Holmes County saw a 24.5 percent decrease, ranking the county 3rd out of the state’s reporting counties, behind only Lafayette County (-40.4 percent), Putnam County (-33), and Okeechobee County (-28.4). The statewide average was a crime rate decrease of 6.1 percent.

In regard to solving crimes, Holmes County had a clearance rate of 77.1 percent, ranking the county second in the state behind Union County, which had a clearance rate of 91.7 percent. As an agency, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office had a clearance rate of 75.5 percent, up more than 7 percent from the last UCR report. The statewide average was 25.8 percent.

In just the first half of 2019, HCSO received more than 9,200 total calls for service. Of that number, 363 resulted in arrests, including 29 that were burglary related and 115 drug arrests.

Sheriff John Tate says in addition to law enforcement staff and community support, rehab programs also play a role in reducing crime.

“Our great working relationship with the community is one of the resources which helps make this possible, as well as the success we’ve seen with our rehabilitative programs, which have been instrumental in helping transform lives and reducing recidivism,” Tate said in a news release. “Going forward, we will continue to strive to make Holmes County a safe place to live and raise your family.”

The full report is available here.