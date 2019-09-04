Holmes County offers new medication disposal site

BONIFAY, Fla (WMBB)– Holmes County residents can now safely dispose of unused medication. The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with CVS to install a disposal receptacle in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office.



Officers believe this new site can help combat prescription drug abuse–allowing users to safely get rid of dangerous medication.​



Accepted items include prescription drugs, ointments, patches, pet medications, and more.​



The request to install the receptacle was accepted last month by Holmes County Commissioners.​



Officers say having drop-off sites prevents medication from getting into the wrong hands, or ending up in the county’s water supply.​



“You can pretty much drop off anything in that box except for sharps which are needles and liquid medications you can’t drop that off. We don’t look at the bottles, we don’t care who’s dropping off stuff so its not like big brother is seeing what you’re disposing of and coming to talk or look at you,” said Rick Luckey, Holmes County Deputy Sheriff.



Residents can access the disposal site during regular business hours– 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. ​