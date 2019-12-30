Holmes County man charged with sexual abuse on a child

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 67-year-old Holmes County man has been arrested on sexual molestation charges following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies wrote in a news release

Howard Monroe Hightower was arrested Friday afternoon after WCSO investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest.

During the investigations, Hightower admitted to the allegations of sexual abuse during an interview with WCSO investigators, deputies wrote.  He is now facing a felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between 12 and 16 years of age.

