Holmes County man charged with drug trafficking

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

David Wayne Stanley

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Holmes County man was arrested after deputies were assisted during a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s K9.

Just after 9 a.m. on January 11th, deputies stopped a GMC truck traveling on Highway 77 near State Park Road in Chipley.  Deputies brought Titan, a police dog, to the scene and alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

The driver, 53-year-old David Wayne Stanley, of Bonifay was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, felony distribution or delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they found four bags containing a total of 25 grams of methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class"

Opening Statements in Donald Hartung Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Statements in Donald Hartung Trial"

VITA, free tax resource, opens January 21

Thumbnail for the video titled "VITA, free tax resource, opens January 21"

Local firefighters offer space heater safety tips for cold weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local firefighters offer space heater safety tips for cold weather"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.