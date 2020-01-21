Holmes County man charged with drug trafficking

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Holmes County man was arrested after deputies were assisted during a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s K9.

Just after 9 a.m. on January 11th, deputies stopped a GMC truck traveling on Highway 77 near State Park Road in Chipley. Deputies brought Titan, a police dog, to the scene and alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

The driver, 53-year-old David Wayne Stanley, of Bonifay was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, felony distribution or delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they found four bags containing a total of 25 grams of methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.