Investigators determine there is no threat at Holmes County High School

UPDATE: Upon completion of the investigation, it has been determined that there is no threat to Holmes County High School, Holmes County Sheriff’s officials wrote. The heightened security status has been lifted at HCHS, the GAP, and Bonifay K-8.

Our previous story is below:

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County High School was operating under ‘heightened security’ Friday after officials learned of an alleged verbal threat made by a student.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Bonifay K-8 and the GAP are also operating under a heightened security status,” Holmes County Sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Officials added that they will offer updates “as soon as possible.”