Holmes County DOH gives frontline workers and seniors COVID-19 vaccine

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB)–Across the panhandle, many members of the general public were able to get their hands on the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday for the first time. The Holmes County Department of Health distributed hundreds of doses to front line workers and those over the age of 65.

Hundreds of cars could be seen along Highway 90 in Bonifay early in the morning.

“We’ve been in line since 8:30 this morning,” said Lisa Dezan, an Emergency Room Nurse.

“Been here two hours already and only moved half a mile,” said Robert Griffin, a Bonifay resident.

They were waiting for something most thought would never come, a vaccine.

“Oh I was extremely excited because I have lots of underlying conditions that have kept me in,” said Olivia Haines, a Bonifay resident.

The Health Department distributed a few hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine. Those online say they were contacted before the distribution by either the DOH or their pharmacy.

“They sent me a text on my phone and that’s how I knew about it,” Griffin said.

Others heard through the grapevine.

“Just some friends that heard too, we figured well let’s get in the car…take a piece of toast and let’s go,” said Patsy Lathinghouse.

By 3:00 p.m., officials said more than 240 people were vaccinated. Despite some fear surrounding the vaccine, those online say they’re feeling grateful.

“I said this would be just a great new years gift to each other knowing we had taken our next step,” Lathinghouse said.

Holmes County will be holding another distribution on Tuesday.