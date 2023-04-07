PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Holmes County family has welcomed a miracle baby into the world on March 10.

After a complicated pregnancy, Holmes County paramedic Morgan Flanders gave birth to a baby girl.

She was born pre-mature at a Birmingham hospital at just 26 weeks.

The baby, named Remi Flanders, weighed just a little more than one pound and was just 11 inches long.

Four weeks and an emergency brain surgery later, little Remi has gained four ounces.

She’s still fighting and has been taken off of the ventilator.

Remi’s grandmother, Connie Thomas, said these last few weeks have been incredibly difficult.

“We get up there and there’s absolutely nothing you can do,” Thomas said. “Mom and Dad are there 24/7. They’ve not left Birmingham since Morgan was initially admitted. They’re tired, they’re stressed. You don’t have a good day because you’re so scared, because she’s so little.”

If the emotional burden wasn’t enough, the young couple is also dealing with the enormous financial burden.

Friends and family are sponsoring several fundraisers, including a GoFundMe account, a raffle, and a benefit motorcycle ride on May 13.