HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The former Holmes County Clerk of Court was sentenced to prison late last month.

Kyle Hudson plead guilty to wire fraud and admitted that he submitted fraudulent claims for travel reimbursement expenses. Hudson created fake agendas, meeting minutes and and other supporting documentation in order to execute the scheme.

He was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, supervised release for three years and will have to pay nearly $7,000 in restitution.