Holiday weekend boat ramp access

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City Marina’s boat ramp will be closed on Saturday, July 4th. Fireworks will be set off from the marina t-dock and the closure is to keep citizens safe. Trailers and vehicles will need to be removed that day as well.

Carl Gray Park boat dock will be temporarily opened for the holiday weekend. The boat ramp on Collegiate Drive has been closed for ramp improvements, parking renovations, green space, and a playground addition to the area. For the continuation of this construction, the park will once again close July 5, Monday at 6 a.m.

Contractors have completed The St. Andrews Marina Cleanup Project and departed from the area. The boat ramps will be open on Saturday.

Larkin Napier, a resident in St. Andrews, said the clean-up finished just in time.

“They got the marina cleaned up, all the debris is gone, all the under water hazards are gone. It is going to be an extreme case of social distancing if you do get to watch them from your boat. Otherwise it is a great place to be down here, St. Andrews is coming back alive, keeping it salty.”

City of Panama City officials state that all other Panama City boat ramps will be open as normal.