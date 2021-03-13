Holiday Inn Resort unveils $2 million lazy river

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Spring is here and Panama City Beach is slowly filling up with tourists. The Holiday Inn Resort says they’re gearing up for the influx of visitors and are excited to showcase a brand new addition. Guests already enjoy palm trees, lounge chairs, and Gulf views. Bu now, they can also enjoy a brand new lazy river.

“Come down, we’re ready for you,” said Philip Colvin, the Vice President of Marketing for the Holiday Inn Resort Panama City Beach.

The resort on Front Beach Road says the project cost $2 million and a whole lot of hard work.

“We broke ground in February of 2020 and so it’s taken a little bit longer for us to get to where we wanted to be but we’re here now and we’re very excited to have it open,” Colvin said.

The lazy river officially opens Saturday and it sports a zero-entry entrance.

“The best thing is it’s right on the Gulf. So you can be going down the river in a tube and looking at the Gulf of Mexico while you’re doing it,” Colvin said.

Colvin says this is just one of the many new features guests can expect this tourist season.

“They’re gonna enjoy new rooms, new room amenities, new common area all throughout the resort,” Colvin said.

To learn about the resort’s accommodations this spring, visit https://www.hipcbeach.com/en/