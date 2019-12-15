Holiday bazaar held at Mowat middle school

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)- Teachers and employees from across Bay District schools gathered at Mowat Middle school on Saturday as they put on a holiday craft fair.

Community members shopped for everything from custom Mickey Mouse ears to jewelry, and other unique gifts.

This is the first year the school has had an event like this. Not only was it the perfect opportunity to finish shopping for everyone on your list, but Jennifer Petro, a teacher who helped organize the holiday bazaar said the event also helped local teachers.

After talking to other teachers, she learned several of them actually make items and they decided to come together and take part in this event.

“It’s nice to see that there are such creative folks in our school districts and even our fellow teachers and that they have this side that’s completely different than what we see in the classroom every day,” said Petro, a teacher at Mowat Middle School.

Petro said she hopes to make the craft fair an annual event.

