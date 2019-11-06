Law enforcement still looking for driver in fatal Panama City hit and run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was found in the middle of the road after he died in a hit and run accident.

Panama City Police, Panama City Fire, and Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call November 5 around 10:50 p.m.

Traffic was blocked off for hours at the intersection of Ruth Hentz Avenue and St. Andrews Blvd. in Panama City.

The victim was 43-year-old Matthew Hart of Orlando.

This is an ongoing investigation and troopers are still looking for the driver.

FHP is looking for a 2001-2005 white Ford Explorer or Sport-Trac. 

If you have any information, please call Florida Highway Patrol, Crime Stoppers or a local law enforcement agency.

