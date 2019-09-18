Driver arrested, pedestrian killed in Tuesday hit-and-run

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A driver is facing multiple charges after he hit a pedestrian and drove away Tuesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car driven by 48-year-old William Boles was traveling near the intersection of Highway 90 and Hare Street when he struck 71-year-old Wilber Heath of Crestview, a pedestrian. Heath died.

FHP says Boles continued to drive on Highway 90, but he was later located.

The investigation is ongoing. Boles is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register a vehicle.