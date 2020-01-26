History Class Brewing Company brings new look into downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new look is coming to downtown Panama City. At the last city commission meeting, officials approving a new project with History Class Brewing Company.

“The city approved the right of way agreement which allows us to serve into the right of way, which is the city street,” said History Class Brewing Company Co-Founder Allan Branch.

Branch has plans to add outdoor seating with the vacant downtown spaces.

“In the front of the building on 4th Street, we’re going to have a park lift that extends out into the street,” Branch said. “It will be safer for patrons sitting there and there will be a roof over it.”

There are also plans to change Park Avenue, taking it from a two-lane, one-way street to a single lane street. The extra space will be used for an outdoor plaza area.

“They’ll be a little extended seating area as well as little activated space in the back,” Branch said.

This project came out of the charrette process open to the public back in July, and now part of the Strategic Vision for Downtown.

“Part of what their findings were to take some parking spaces and use them for people instead of cars, and that is what we are doing,” Branch said. “We’re taking spaces used for cars and using them for people.”



Branch says he is excited city leadership is taking action to build the city into the premier spot in the Panhandle.

“It’s really wonderful to see this collaboration between local entrepreneurship and city officials,” Branch said.

Branch says they are currently working with engineers on these plans.

