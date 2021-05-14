Large RC Cola artwork discovered during local shop’s renovation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local shop owner found an interesting surprise when renovating the outside of her store.

Lisa Hanna owns The L.H. Bead Gallery, which sells jewelry beads and supplies for crafting.

Hanna said while construction workers were removing stucco from the wall outside of her store, a Royal Crown (RC) Cola logo was unveiled on the brick wall underneath.

“A lot of things happen when you’re unveiling everything,” Hanna said. “I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so cool!’ because, you know, the history of downtown and everything’s just so neat.”

The Local History Department at the Bay County Public Library said they looked into the history of the building, which is actually neighboring Hanna’s store, and they discovered it was built in the early 1950s.

Amoco gas station in downtown Panama City. Building with RC Cola logo on far right of photo. Circa 1965. Courtesy of Bay County Public Library.

Elizabeth Hotel, with RC Cola logo on left side of photo. Circa 1964. Courtesy of Bay County Public Library.

Historic downtown Panama City, on the 500 block of Harrison Ave. RC Cola logo on far right of photo. Circa 1964. Courtesy of Bay County Public Library.

RC Cola logo unveiled during renovation.

They also said the building with the RC Cola logo used to be a taxi company. The property where The L.H. Bead Gallery currently stands also used to be the Hotel Elizabeth.

Hanna said she is not yet sure what she will do with that historical logo on the wall, though she said her neighbors are on board with keeping the logo up.

“We may need someone to touch it up if we decide to do that, but we still got [other] stuff to tear down,” Hanna said.

She also said the renovation of her shop is expected to be complete next month.