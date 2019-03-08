Historic Replica Ship to Dock in Panama City Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Destination Panama City announced on Thursday that the Nao Santa Maria, replica of the ship Christopher Columbus sailed, will dock at St. Andrews Marina in Panama City for tours from March 9 – 17, 2019 between the hours of 10:00am-7:00pm

The guided tours will lead visitors through the five decks of the Santa María, where you can find informative panels with the history of the ship, see period decorations and talk with the crew who can explain how the Spanish sailors lived onboard 500 years ago. The tours will cost 5 dollars for kids, 10 dollars for adults. For families of 2 adults and up to 3 kids it will cost 25 dollars.