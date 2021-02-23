Historic landmarks recognized within Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A historic building in Freeport is getting national recognition.

It’s the Herman Lodge, which was built in the early 1900s at the intersection of Madison and North Street.

It is located in the heart of historical Freeport and it is now getting recognition from the National Park Service as a national landmark. This is the first of its kind to be named in Freeport.

Although, this is not the only area within Walton County to receive national attention. Scenic Highway 30A is being recognized by the National Scenic Byways.

Tonia Nation is the chairman of the Friends of 30A board and she said this is a huge milestone.

“We’ve been a state byway since 2008 and up until now this has been, there were only six national byways recognized in the state of Florida,” said Nation. “So it’s a real honor to be recognized.”

Nation said recognition for 30A opens the door for an unbelievable amount of funding for improvements.

She anticipates visitors, residents, and officials to enjoy the maintenance to come for years.