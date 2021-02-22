“His touching is not wanted and I want it to stop,” says just one employee referring to Walton County Fire Rescue EMS Chief Tracey Vause

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff Office has released public records from an internal investigation into sexual harassment.

The Walton County Fire District EMS Chief and several employees were questioned back in August of 2019.

“When he made the comment that they could be going through my house and they could see my dirty panties on the floor,” said Walton County Fire Rescue Administrative Assistant Tammy Bradley.

Audio from an internal investigation where Bradley said EMS Chief Tracey Vause made an inappropriate comment about “dirty panties” and inappropriately touched her and other female employees. Vause saw things differently.

“Did you tell Tammy Bradley that they could pick up her dirty panties off the floor?” said Walton County Sheriffs Office Captain James Fannin with their internal affairs.

“Yes I did,” said Vause. “I told her that they could pick up personal items, including her dirty underwear or anything else.

“Then he took his hands and he cuffed them and made out as he sniffed them,” said Bradley.

“I didn’t do it in a lecherous way, I certainly wasn’t trying to be offensive with it,” said Vause.

There is a video from the inside of the medical supply room where the incidents allegedly took place.

“He came in and I was sitting in a high chair at the bench and he walked in and he put his hand on my leg and I moved my leg from where he was at because my chair would spin and it’s just, I don’t approve of that,” said Bradley through broken tears.

“And I tapped her on the leg with my right hand,”

“So would that be uncommon for you to do that with anybody, guy or girl,” said Fannin.

“No,” responded Vause.

After reviewing all documents and interviews, the findings do say that what is sustained is Chief Vause did participate in inappropriate conversations.

“I certainly hate to hear that they think I am creepy, nobody has ever told me that, nobody has ever pulled away from me,” said Vause.

The Walton Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office released this statement following the investigation:

Following the outcome of the internal investigation, Bradley filed a civil lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office on January 8. She alleges that the sheriff’s office did nothing to end a hostile work environment, gender discrimination, and sexual harassment.

We reached out to Bradley’s attorney in Tallahassee– Marie Mattox Monday, February 22, and did not receive a response.