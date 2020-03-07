Hiland Park students and parents run for Dr. Seuss’s birthday

Breaking News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Dr. Seuss Color run participants were not only running for Dr. Seuss on Friday.

The runners paid to be apart of the jog and those funds are going to help purchase shaded covers for their playgrounds. Hurricane Michael damaged what shade they had before the storm. Hiland Park kindergarten teacher LaTarsha Ukazim says the run today is an innovative way to solve their issue.

“This is an exciting way to raise money so we can get some covered areas at our playground. Since Hurricane Michael it gets really hot on the playground and we get a little sun burnt.” she said.

The race was full of color as green, yellow, blue and red powders were thrown all over the racers in honor of Dr. Seuss’s vibrant books.

During the event there was food, beverages, and a live DJ playing music to motivate the runners onward.

Hiland Park Elementary is accepting donations for shading the playground and you can find details here.

